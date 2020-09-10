Kasimir Tora Tyabji-Sandana is wanted on charges of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching. (Powell River RCMP)

RCMP issue warrant for son of former B.C. MLA wanted on sexual charges

Kasimir Tora Tyabji-Sandana, 32, is wanted on charges of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching

Powell River RCMP are looking for the son of a former MLA on outstanding warrants.

Kasimir Tora Tyabji-Sandana, 32, is wanted on charges of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching. Tyabji-Sandana is the son of former MLA Judi Tyabji, who was the youngest ever person elected to the B.C. Legislature in 1991.

Mounties said they have made contact with Tyabji-Sandana’s family in Powell River but that his current whereabouts are unknown and attempts to locate him at previous addresses have been unsuccessful.

This is not Tyabji-Sandana’s first brush with the law; in 2018, he pleaded guilty to attempting to posses acetyl fentanyl, a less potent version of fentanyl.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 604-485-6255, or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RCMP

