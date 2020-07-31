Princeton RCMP will be enforcing ATV rules in Tulameen this weekend…on ATVs. Photo contributed.

RCMP issue 10 rules for happy long weekend in Tulameen

‘Enough is enough,’ says police sergeant

With the small resort village of Tulameen B.C. getting ready for the August long weekend, RCMP are planning a significant presence.

B.C. Day ordinarily means the celebration of Tulameen Days, an event that includes a parade, community meals, a beer garden and other public attraction. The event draws up to 3,000 people to the town.

Under COVID conditions, all official Tulameen Days celebrations have been cancelled, however police anticipate the town of 250 permanent residents will swell with visitors.

According to Princeton detachment commander Rob Hughes, five extra officers have been assigned to the area, bringing the detachment’s compliment up to 10 for the weekend.

“There will a constant police presence,” said Hughes.

Related: RCMP plan ‘constant’ presence for Tulameen over August long weekend

Officers will have their ticket books out, he stressed, particularly for offenses that involve safety.

“Enough is enough,” said Hughes.

Previously, police have approached the issue of off road vehicle infractions in Tulameen with an emphasis on education.

While that is still a priority, said Hughes, “’I didn’t know’ [the rules] is no longer an excuse.”

Related: Reckless ATV riders cause problems for communities and police in Princeton area

Princeton RCMP have released a list of 10 do’s and don’t’s for Tulameen residents and tourists this weekend.

1) Supervise children, especially when they are riding off road vehicles.

2) Keep ATVs and dirt bikes off the pavement. Permits only allow machines on the shoulders of some roads.

3) Do not operate an off road vehicle on Otter Avenue (Main Street) or on the sides of that street.

4) Wear a helmet when riding an off road vehicle.

5) Don’t drive a golf cart, unless it is registered. Golf carts, under ICBC rules, are classified in the same way as ATVs and side-by-sides.

6) Do not ride in a boat, that is being trailered.

7) Do not ride in the cargo bed of a pick up truck.

8) Do not ride an unregistered ATV.

9) Do not rely on an off road vehicle permit, issued by police, to travel within town for personal errands, visiting friends or going to the beach. Permits are issued specifically to access trails.

10) Have safe fun. Police will be patrolling and looking for safe fun.

Most Read