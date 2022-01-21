RCMP see more drivers impaired by drugs on Kelowna roads

Almost seven out of ten impaired drivers that caused crashes in British Columbia are male, according to ICBC (Black Press Media File).

Kelowna RCMP has responded to the increase in unsafe drivers on the roads.

Operation CounterAttack removed 60 impaired drivers from the streets of Kelowna in December.

“More drivers are using illegal or prescription drugs and getting behind the wheel,” said Sgt. Mark Booth of Kelowna RCMP Traffic Services. Booth said that on average, drug recognition experts perform three drug evaluations per year. This past December the experts performed 14 evaluations. Charges are pending against these drivers once results are received from the RCMP Forensics Lab.

The police-run roadblock tactic is intended to reduce injuries and death caused by drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The government of B.C. says that a big part of the operation is educating drivers about the harsh penalties imposed on impaired drivers. The program also increases the likelihood that an unsafe driver is caught and removed from B.C.’s roads.

