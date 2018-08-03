1 woman dead in first suspected homicide in Terrace since 2015

One person in custody after 59-year old woman found dead inside residence

RCMP and the North District Major Crime Unit are investigating a targeted homicide in Terrace.

A 59-year old woman was found deceased inside a townhouse complex on the 4500-block of Scott Avenue on Thursday afternoon. A 30-year old woman was arrested at the scene and is in custody.

RCMP were called to the residence just before 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 2 to reports of a woman screaming “Call 911!” outside. The 33-year old was suffering from serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say all three women were known to each other and believe this to be an isolated incident.

According to Statistics Canada crime reports, this is the first homicide in Terrace since 2015.

The Terrace RCMP General Investigation Section is continuing to investigate, with support from the North District Major Crime Unit and the Forensic Identification Section.

More to come.

 


brittany@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey real estate agent charged in West Kelowna murder loses licence
Next story
Water shut off for properties in Lake Country

Just Posted

Charges laid in Kelowna Dark Web drug bust

Cassie Bonthoux, 30, and James Nelson, 36, face 14 separate charges.

11 arrests made and 15 vehicles found by Kelowna RCMP

“The majority of auto crime is the result of insecure vehicles”

Striking Vernon casino workers staying positive

Strike at Gateway casinos across Okanagan now in its 5th week

Water shut off for properties in Lake Country

Crews are working to fix a leak in the Shanks Road area

Superstar Kelowna drummer releases intimate biography

Ryan Loerke will be signing his new biography at Milkcrate Records Sept. 8

Happy B.C. Day weekend: Check out what’s happening

Follow Social Squad member Matthew Abrey to find out what’s happening this weekend

More mudslides close highways north and south of Cache Creek

Highway 1 closed south of Cache Creek, Highway 97 closed from Cache Creek to Highway 99.

200 out-of-province firefighters, support staff to arrive in B.C. in next week

Firefighters will arrive from across Canada as well as New Zealand, Mexico and Australia

1 of B.C.’s newest rainbow crosswalks vandalized

Slur spray-painted on pride-themed walkway overnight in White Rock; removed by Friday morning

Police seek tipster in case of B.C. family who went missing 29 years ago

The Jack family was last heard from in Prince George on Aug. 2 1989

Update: Snowy Mountain wildfire is now estimated to be 10,300 hectares

BC Wildfire Crews and Keremeos Volunteer firefighters work into the early hours to protect Cawston

Oliver homicide was a “targeted” incident

RCMP said the investigation is in the early stages

Kids Help Phone to launch 24/7 online chat for B.C. youth

The youth counselling service says the move comes to meet greater needs by kids in Canada

Conor is back: UFC says McGregor will fight Oct. 6 in Vegas

McGregor last fought in the UFC back on 12 November 2016

Most Read