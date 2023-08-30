RCMP investigating multi-vehicle smash up in Vernon parking lot

Several vehicles were damaged in the Vernon Square parking lot Wednesday, Aug. 30. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)Several vehicles were damaged in the Vernon Square parking lot Wednesday, Aug. 30. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Several vehicles were damaged in the Vernon Square parking lot Wednesday, Aug. 30. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Several vehicles were damaged in the Vernon Square parking lot Wednesday, Aug. 30. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Several vehicles were damaged in the Vernon Square parking lot Wednesday, Aug. 30. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

At least three vehicles sustained major damage in a parking lot crash Wednesday morning.

Tow trucks and RCMP were at the Vernon Square lot, near White Spot, around 10 a.m.

A Volkswagen sedan appears to have possibly collided with a parked car, while there is damage to another car.

Vehicles with severe damage, being held together with duct tape, were towed away from the scene.

The Morning Star has reached out to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP for more details.

READ MORE: Black bear spotted in popular Vernon park

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashCrimeRCMPVernon

Previous story
LGBTQ+ Canadians warned about US travel discrimination
Next story
Wind whips up more wildfire anxiety in parts of B.C. as rainfall stalls

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP is looking to reunite this piece of dental equipment to its rightful owner(s). (Photo/Kelowna RCMP)
Kelowna RCMP drilling for details to find owner of specialized dental equipment

More than 40 additional fire fighters joined crews at the McDougall Creek wildfire as a precaution Tuesday evening as increased fire activity was occurring due to heavy winds. (BC Wildfire Services)
Rainy night helps West Kelowna wildfire as additional crews arrive

A four vehicle crash happened at Gordon Drive and Clement Avenue just before 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. (Brittany Webster/Capital News) A four vehicle crash happened at Gordon Drive and Clement Avenue just before 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. (Brittany Webster/Capital News) A four vehicle crash happened at Gordon Drive and Clement Avenue just before 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
4 vehicle fender-bender crash at Gordon and Clement in Kelowna

Devastating from a burn home caused by the Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Kelowna wildfire remains held, evacuation alerts remain in effect