Hazing, harassment, bullying allegations leveled against hockey organization Okanagan HC

Disturbing allegations of players hazing, sexual harassment, cyberbullying, and hosting ‘fight clubs’ have been leveled against private hockey organization Okanagan HC.

Those allegations have made their way to the Kelowna RCMP which has initiated an investigation into misconduct within a West Kelowna hockey organization. The investigation is being handled by the Kelowna Vulnerable Persons Section as the allegations include persons under the age of 18.

In a letter sent to a number of governing hockey associations by a father of a former member of the U15 team, and obtained by Black Press Media, allegations include concerning claims of players using other team members’ toothbrushes to rub their buttocks and filling other players’ water bottles with toilet water and urine.

The incidents are alleged to have happened on a team trip Sept. 20 to 25. None of the allegations has been proven.

The letter goes on to detail one other trip, where a player was allegedly pinned down while another player placed his buttocks on their face, as well as relentless bullying of other team members on social media.

Capital News was sent several screenshots of team texts, social media posts, and emails detailing the allegations outlined in the letter.

Capital News was sent several screenshots of team texts and social media posts detailing the allegations. (Photo/Contributed)

The father said his son was bullied in person and online and is now out of the Okanagan HC program.

“But I am worried about the other children in that program,” the father said in an interview. “I want to make sure this doesn’t happen to any more kids.”

Capital News has decided not to publish the name of the parent to protect the identity of his son.

Launched around April of this year, the Okanagan HC is part of the Junior Prospects Hockey League (JPHL) and is owned by JMRH Hockey Development ULC, which also owns the West Kelowna Warriors of the BC Hockey League. JMRH is owned by Okanagan businessman Rod Hume and U.S. investment firm CEO John Murphy.

Okanagan HC has three teams: U18, U15, and U14.

Before sending the letter, the father said he took his concerns to Hume and the U15 coach but said they were ignored and the bullying of his son continued. He then met casually with Hume on Sept. 29, and said that Hume indicated he was going to investigate.

“He responded to my subsequent complaint in writing and closed the school’s social media accounts,” the father said. “My son never met with him and says Rod never talked to him. Rod claimed my son missed two meetings, and my response was if it’s serious you need to meet him.”

The father said he tried several times to have his concerns resolved and that no formal meetings ever occurred.

Capital News made several attempts to contact Hume for an interview. In an emailed statement from Okanagan HC, the organization said it is aware of a complaint made by a parent about player behaviour and that it does not condone any form of bullying or harassment.

“We are taking the complaint seriously and, in consultation with the Junior Prospects Hockey League, we are hiring an independent legal firm to conduct an independent investigation. Recognizing that these issues relate to underage persons, we must be respectful of their privacy and will not be releasing any personal or private information,” the statement reads in part.

“Any contraventions of our discipline and code of conduct policy will be addressed…up to and including the suspension or dismissal of a player.”

Capital News also reached out to U15 coach Derek Bachynski through email and a phone message but did not receive a response by publication deadline.