The West Kelowna RCMP continues to investigate after shots were fired at a residence in the early morning hours of July 28. (Black Press Media file)

RCMP investigating after gunshots strike West Kelowna home

Officers flooded the Ross Road area after shots were fired at a local residence

The West Kelowna RCMP is continuing to investigate after shots were fired in West Kelowna on July 28, striking a residence several times.

Just after 1 a.m., a West Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of gunshots in the 1600-block of Ross Road in West Kelowna.

READ MORE: B.C.’s police watchdog investigating Kelowna RCMP in relation to weekend death

READ MORE: Mountie allegedly assaulted by aggressive Peachland man

Officers flooded the area and located a residence that had been struck several times by gunfire.

The home was occupied at the time, but nobody inside was injured.

“Officers remain on scene conducting neighbourhood canvassing, speaking with witnesses, and gathering physical evidence,” states Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, media relations officer for the Kelowna RCMP. “The investigation is still in its early stages and officers will be in the area for an undetermined period of time.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident and hasn’t yet spoken to police is encouraged to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at (250) 768-2880. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at crimestoppers.net.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
North Okanagan pool remains closed until October
Next story
Peachland mayor offers support of Summerland’s mayor

Just Posted

Fundraiser launches for Okanagan Rail Trail gateway

Plan for Kilometre Zero in Coldstream includes staging area, signs, public art, lookout

Vernon marches for sex trafficking awareness

Event advocates for change

Vernon Mayor urges diligence ahead of long weekend

Statement from Victor Cumming on COVID-19

Three charged in storage locker crime spree that includes Kelowna

Police say the estimated value of stolen items ‘in excess of $200,000’

Cougar spotted in Magic Estates area

Residents are warning of a cougar along Clifton Road

WE not chosen to run volunteer program because of Liberal ties, founders say

The Kielburgers say they haven’t spoken with Trudeau or the Prime Minister’s Office about the program

Penticton man charged with indecent act on Lakeshore Drive

The 60-year-old Penticton resident was arrested on July 22 and later released, charged by police

Mayor of Osoyoos urges social distancing ahead of busiest time of year

Residents have raised concerns regarding hotels and bars as town’s busiest time of year approaches

Letter: Canada unwilling to sign treaty on prohibition of nuclear weapons

Government’s position unlikely to change without pressure from Canadians

Top doctor says ‘upswing’ in Western Canada’s COVID cases is pushing the curve upwards

B.C., Alberta, both seeing cases of the novel coronavirus increase

B.C. pledges $1.5M to help local groups return to sport; no date for competitive play

Feds will also provide $3.4M in funding for youth sports

Salmon Arm resident disheartened by lack of masked faces in public spaces

City issues statement encouraging use of protective facial coverings

Peachland mayor offers support of Summerland’s mayor

Mayor Toni Boot came under fire after she ripped up Confederate flag-print bandanas on July 18

RCMP investigating after gunshots strike West Kelowna home

Officers flooded the Ross Road area after shots were fired at a local residence

Most Read