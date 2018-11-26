RCMP investigate report of abduction attempt involving 7 year old

North-Okanagan Shuswap School District urging Salmon Arm parents to be on alert

Salmon Arm RCMP are investigating an alleged abduction attempt involving a child that occurred on Nov. 24 in the Hillcrest area. (File photo)

UPDATE: Nov. 26, 11:30 am.

Salmon Arm RCMP are investigating a possible abduction attempt involving a child in the Hillcrest area.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said the incident was reported to have involved a seven-year-old child in the area of 18th and 20th streets SE.

“The child reported that a male dressed all in black wearing a mask, black toque and driving a red vehicle, attempted to get her to enter his vehicle by taking hold of her arm,” says West in a Nov. 26 press release. “The child ran into a park and the red car left the area on 20th Street SE.”

West said the child then went home, unharmed, and reported the incident.

School District #83 has begun notifying parents of the incident, describing the man as wearing black with a grey beard, a British accent and a dark complexion.

Carol-Ann Leidloff, the school district’s Safer Schools co-ordinator, asks that parents in the area please be on alert and use extra precaution until the RCMP have completed their investigation.

RCMP investigate report of abduction attempt involving 7 year old

