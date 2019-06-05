A KKK-inspired image was shown on a the website of a now-defunct Coquitlam liquor store. (Ben Mussett/Twitter)

RCMP investigate KKK-inspired image on Coquitlam liquor store website

There have been no arrests or charges at this time

Police have launched an investigation after a Coquitlam liquor store posted a Ku Klux Klan-inspired photo on its website.

The now-closed Coquitlam Liquor, Tobacco and Food Delivery had a photo of what looked like a lynching in progress, with a beer bottle hanging from above, surrounded by Coors Light cans dressed in white hoods reminiscent of the KKK.

The business, which is now unreachable, appeared to respond to negative Google reviews with “Ita (sic) only a photo of beer bottles so it’s not #racist.”

When the photo was shared on Facebook, people were outraged and called for a boycott, calling the staff “scum” and “creepy.”

Speaking at news conference Wednesday, Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said the post was reported to Mounties the day before.

“The Coquitlam RCMP did receive a complaint about an objectionable post on Facebook,” McLaughlin said. “The post was said by the complainant to be racist.”

McLaughlin cautioned the public that even thought posts are crass, it may not meet the definition of a hate crime.

Under Canada’s Criminal Code, a hate crime must “incite hatred against any identifiable group where such incitement is likely to lead to a breach of the peace” or “wilfully promotes hatred against any identifiable group” in a public setting.

There have been no arrests or charges reported as of Wednesday afternoon.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘It’s unfortunate… not surprising,’ South Pandosy neighbourhood chairman says
Next story
Okanagan College alumnus tastes victory at Vancouver Chocolate Challenge

Just Posted

Central Okanagan Food Bank looking for new executive director

In a surprise move, Lenetta Parry leaves the region’s largest food bank

Kelowna man on trial for murder denies tossing hammer was throwing away evidence

Trial of Steven Randy Pirko continued June 5 in B.C. Supreme Court

‘It’s unfortunate… not surprising,’ South Pandosy neighbourhood chairman says

Neighbours disappointed with Kelowna councillors OK to West Ave. project

Okanagan College alumnus tastes victory at Vancouver Chocolate Challenge

An Okanagan College alumnus is taking home a sweet prize.

Three men are safe after a kayak flips

COSAR team responded to incident near Peachland

VIDEO: B.C. man builds backyard obstacle course for ‘American Ninja Warrior’-style event

Langley man was inspired by television show to build tribute

Greater Victoria doctor faces second suspension related to inappropriate behaviour

Dr. Daniel Archie Buie prohibited from practising medicine for two months

Aging totem pole comes down at ceremony outside Royal B.C. Museum

Second totem removed because of internal damage suffered through exposure to the elements

Okanagan power line that electrocuted owls fixed after public outcry

Dangerous wires a result of legacy equipment, says Fortis

Wildfire near Canada/U.S. border reaches 47 hectares, out of control

The wildfire is suspected to be human-caused and is under investigation

Salmon Arm mother upset after angry movie mob vents on 15-year-old daughter

Theatre manager apologizes for technical problems, shocked by behaviour of moviegoers

Okanagan drug store window damaged after car crash

Medical distress may have caused driver to go over curb and into front window of Shoppers Drug Mart

Okanagan poker ride held in memory of young father

Second annual Cam Bryson Memorial Poker Ride goes June 22 in Vernon

RCMP investigate KKK-inspired image on Coquitlam liquor store website

There have been no arrests or charges at this time

Most Read