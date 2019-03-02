(stock photo)

RCMP investigate Home Invasion on Kamloops North Shore

Four male suspects forced their way into a home Friday night and assaulted occupants.

On Friday, March 1, at around 8:30 p.m., Kamloops RCMP were called to a home invasion in the 100 block of Yew street on the Kamloops North shore area.

Four male suspects forced their way into a home and assaulted the occupants with bear mace and a baton. One male victim suffered non life threatening injuries requiring transport to a local medical facility.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information about this crime to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

