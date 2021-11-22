RCMP investigate body found in Kelowna park

Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit is investigating the body of a man found in a park, Monday morning.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Sutherland Avenue and Birch Avenue, about 8:17 a.m.

The BC Coroners Service is also on scene assisting investigators.

More to come.

