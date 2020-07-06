RCMP are investigating an assault involving bear spray in Penticton. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

RCMP investigate bear spray assault outside Penticton pub

Two patrons assaulted with bear spray outside Nanaimo Avenue pub

Penticton RCMP are investigating an assault involving bear spray outside a local pub.

At 2 a.m. on July 5, officers responded to a call involving two men who had been assaulted with bear spray, outside a pub in the 60 block of Nanaimo Avenue.

While standing outside, two patrons of the Penticton pub were allegedly approached by three men. One of the men discharged bear spray toward the two patrons.

The two victims said they do not know the suspects, nor the reason for the assault.

Despite extensive searches, RCMP were unable to find the suspects.

Both victims were tended to by BC Ambulance.

“Our officers are continuing their investigation into this incident, following up on several avenues, and are encouraging any witnesses to contact us,” said RCMP const. James Grandy.

Penticton RCMP can be reached by calling (250) 492-4300.

Crime

