RCMP investigate alleged theft at Kelowna Best Buy

On Dec. 12 just minutes before 3:30 p.m., RCMP received a report of a theft that was just committed from the Best Buy, a part of the Orchard Park Shopping Centre, located in the 2200 block of Harvey Avenue in Kelowna.

Police were told by a store employee that a group of as many as six unknown individuals grabbed various electronics and fled from the store on foot.

Police spoke to several witnesses in the immediate area who reported that the suspects were last seen at an apartment building on nearby Durnin Road. While responding to the initial call for service, police learned of similar grab and dash style thefts from two additional businesses located in the mall.

“The investigation into all three incidents, which police believe to be carried out within just minutes of one another and subsequently related, is continuing at this time,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Our investigation will include a review of the video surveillance footage of the mall and any nearby businesses.”

In total it is believed that thousands of dollars worth of tablets and cell phones were taken by the group. At this time, the majority of the suspects have been described to police as non-white males, each seen wearing dark clothing, hoodies, hats and in some cases masks.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and cite police file number 2018-76124. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

