Police had a busy weekend with 160 calls April 1-3. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP photo)

RCMP investigate alleged impaired Kamloops driver following crash near Vernon

Young woman blows twice the legal limit

The driver in a Highway 97 crash Wednesday evening is being investigated after allegedly blowing twice the legal limit.

Police are conducting an impaired driving investigation following the two-vehicle collision in Spallumcheen Oct. 26 around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Irish Creek Road.

Following an initial investigation, police have determined that the northbound Volkswagen crossed the center line of the highway and collided head on with a southbound Acura.

“At the scene, officers noted several signs of impairment on the woman who was allegedly driving the Volkswagen,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “She was arrested and transported to the detachment where she provided breath samples over twice the legal limit.”

The 24-year old woman from Kamloops was released from custody and is scheduled to attend court at a later date.

Minor injuries were reported to police at the time of the collision.

Once completed, the findings of the investigation will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for their assessment of impaired driving charges.

