RCMP investigate after man stabbed in Shuswap

Salmon Arm officers believe stabbing the result of targeted attack

A 35-year-old man was rushed to hospital after he was stabbed in the leg in the South Shuswap.

On Jan. 29 at approximately 1:30 p.m., Salmon Arm RCMP officers were called to the Eagle Bay area and the stabbing victim was located in a vehicle.

According to the police, the man sustained non life-threatening injuries and was taken to Shuswap Lake General Hospital for treatment.

In a Thursday, Jan. 30 news release, Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West says the ongoing police investigation so far suggests the man who was stabbed was the victim of a targeted attack and there is no danger to the public.


