RCMP interrupt Kelowna woman amid alleged Vernon theft

Police noticed a person lying underneath a vehicle operating some sort of a power tool

A Kelowna woman is facing potential criminal charges after an alert officer caught her allegedly attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle in Vernon early Thursday morning.

A Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officer was conducting a proactive patrol in the 2400-block of 14th Avenue when they noticed a person lying underneath a vehicle operating some sort of a power tool Jan. 13 at approximately 2:30 a.m. The officer arrested the suspect and upon further investigation, recovered a reciprocating saw as well as a catalytic converter cut from the vehicle. Further checks by police confirmed the woman is bound by conditions to not possess tools.

“The officer recognized something out of the ordinary and by trusting their instincts, and investigating it further, they were able to interrupt a crime and apprehend the person responsible,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “This is another example of great police work and how, through the proactive efforts of our officers, we are able to reduce this and other types of crime in our community.”

The 53-year old woman remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in court later today.

Police are continuing to investigate.

