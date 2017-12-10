The BMO Bank of Montreal was robbed on Saturday afternoon. -Image: Capital News

RCMP hunt for suspect in West Kelowna bank robbery

Suspect used a note and fled bank Saturday with an undisclosed amount of cash

RCMP are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a West Kelowna bank on Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 9, police responded to reports of a robbery committed at the BMO Bank of Montreal located in the 3600 block of Gosset Road in West Kelowna.

Officers learned that a suspect entered the financial institution, passed a note to a bank teller and fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

“RCMP set up containment in the area and called for the support of both the Police Dog Services section and RCMP Air Services section of the Kelowna RCMP,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “A search of the area surrounding the bank was conducted with negative results.”

The robbery suspect has been described to investigators as a Caucasian male, in his 20s, under than 6 feet tall and of slim build. He was seen wearing a black jacket, a pair of black pants, and a red and black baseball cap, while carrying a black laptop case or briefcase.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

