RCMP haul 29 drivers in 12 hours off Okanagan roads

In a span of 12 hours, 29 drivers from around the Okanagan were taken off the road by police.

RCMP set up road checks from the U.S. border to the North Okanagan over the weekend from Saturday, Dec. 4 starting at 4 p.m. to Sunday, Dec. 5 at 4 a.m.

During that time officers checked for drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol and according to Sgt. Bryce Petersen, unfortunately, many were.

RCMP apprehended the following:

12 impaired drivers (over 80 mg%)

Seven, three-day suspensions (over 60 mg%)

Eight, 24-hour suspensions (over 50 mg% or under the influence of a drug)

One, 12-hour suspension (class 7 driver providing a sample over 0 mg%)

One criminal code driver who fled the police at a road check and was later apprehended without a pursuit.

“We do want to thank those drivers who had a designated driver or took an alternate means to get home, we did find a lot of those individuals,” Sgt. Petersen said.

