RCMP get Vernon families online with internet safety

An increase in sextortion, cyberbullying, child luring, child pornography and other types of online offences and inappropriate activity involving students has prompted RCMP to get kids and parents online with the problem.

As part of the RCMP’s ongoing commitment to the health, safety, and well-being of youth in our communities, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP has collaborated with The White Hatter to provide parents and students in School District 22 the opportunity to participate in two webinars focused on online safety.

The White Hatter, a company based out of Victoria, is a leader in online safety education who specializes in internet safety presentations. These webinars, which provide valuable online safety information, are free to participants thanks to the support of the North Okanagan Shuswap Crimestoppers Society who have generously covered the costs of the program.

“Our children are spending more and more time online, and at younger ages and with the pace of technology, our children are being exposed to more and more risk as they navigate the online world,” school resource officer Const. Neil Horne said. “These webinars not only teach our children how to stay safe and protect themselves online, but also provide parents, who may feel overwhelmed trying to keep up with their children, with tools and resources so they can take an active role keeping their children and teens safe while using the internet.”

Grade 6 and7 students will be offered the Social Media Safety and Digital Literacy in-classroom webinar Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 9-10:15 a.m.

A similar webinar for parents and caregivers takes place Oct. 20 from 7-9 p.m.

A link to access the presentations will be distributed to parents at a later date by school administrators.

CrimeRCMPSchools