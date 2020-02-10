RCMP find missing man in Merritt plane wreck

The man’s current condition is unknown

Merritt RCMP found a missing man in a plane wreck on the runway of the Merritt Airport early Monday morning.

According to police, an initial investigation led a frontline officer to the Merritt Airport, where he discovered the wreckage of a small white and green plane on the tarmac shortly after midnight.

Police said the officer located the man trapped inside the aircraft and called the Merritt Fire Department and B.C. Emergency Health Services.

Emergency crews then extricated the pilot, who is in his 60s, and rushed him to the hospital with serious injuries. His current condition is unknown.

The RCMP has notified Transport Canada officials of the incident. RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said the initial call came from a concerned family member who told police he was due to come home but haven’t yet.

“When we arrived at the airport, that was when we found the man trapped inside his plane,” O’Donaghey said.

“The investigation into what factors led to this incident is in its very early stages. RCMP will continue to support Transport Canada who is also investigating.”

The City of Merritt’s chief administrative officer Scott Hildebrand said all they knew was the gentleman was a new resident in the area.

“He just brought his plane in by trailer over the weekend, but we don’t know what happened from there,” Hildebrand said.

He added the airfield is self-managed by the pilots, which means they can come and go whenever they want.

“They can fly in and out whenever they please, they just have to communicate their flights to Nav Canada.”

But according to Nav Canada, they don’t have any information on the man’s flight.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada didn’t immediately return a call from Black Press Media.

If you witnessed the incident, you are asked to contact the Merritt detachment at 250-378-4262.

READ: A look at how Canadian workplaces can prepare for a coronavirus outbreak

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon search and rescue team battle elements to rescue injured snow biker
Next story
Snowmobiler rescued after spending night in Graystokes Provincial Park

Just Posted

Snowmobiler rescued after spending night in Graystokes Provincial Park

The snowmobiler went missing around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday near Kelowna

RCMP find missing man in Merritt plane wreck

The man’s current condition is unknown

Country music star Brett Kissel announced as Memorial Cup concert headliner

The multi-JUNO award winner will perform on Saturday, May. 30. at Kelowna’s Waterfront Park

Date ideas for Valentine’s Day in Kelowna

A look at some of the most romantic and fun events happening on Feb. 14

Hundreds in Kelowna rally in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en First Nation

The rally began at the Kelowna Courthouse at 1 p.m., which was followed by a march down Water Street

VIDEO: A look at how Canadian workplaces can prepare for a coronavirus outbreak

Health officials in Canada have repeatedly stressed that the risk to public health remains low

Want to #throwitback? Coors Light releases old-school Toronto Raptors beer cans

The Raptors became the first Canadian team to win the NBA championship

WATCH: Rally underway ahead of Curtis Sagmoen assault trial

Trial for 2017 assault charges to begin today

Vernon search and rescue team battle elements to rescue injured snow biker

Vernon Search and Rescue was tasked with rescue mission Friday night

UPDATE: 33 pipeline protesters arrested while blocking Vancouver ports

The protesters are acting in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

Horgan says NDP to highlight ‘what we’ve done, where we’re going’ this month

Politicians return to B.C.’s legislature Tuesday for the speech from the throne

Canada ready to offer more help to China amid coronavirus outbreak, Trudeau says

Most cases of the new coronavirus are mild, but the respiratory illness can be deadly in some people

Princess Cruises confirms new Canadian coronavirus case aboard Diamond Princess

Seven cases of the virus have also been diagnosed in Canada, four in British Columbia and three in Ontario

Morning Start: 26 years ago today, Mike Tyson was sentenced to 10 years in prison

Your morning start for Monday, Feb. 10

Most Read