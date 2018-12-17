RCMP, civilian vehicles rammed in North Okanagan incident

Police attempt to stop truck near Enderby, thought to be tied to alleged Salmon Arm armed robbery

One suspect is in police custody and another is at large following an incident that damaged four RCMP vehicles Monday.

The incident began after an armed robbery in Salmon Arm. Officers from the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP were alerted that a suspect vehicle — a white Ford pick-up truck — was last seen being driven south from Salmon Arm.

Shortly after the robbery, Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officers found the truck travelling south on Highway 97A when the driver attempted to flee from police after a vehicle stop was attempted.

“In its attempt to flee from police, the suspect vehicle rammed what is believed to be four police vehicles and three civilian vehicles, causing significant damage,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

RELATED: Vernon RCMP investigating assault on taxi driver

“A multi-unit police response was initiated including the assistance from the RCMP police service dog and the RCMP air services unit. Officers were able to track the vehicle to the end of Jackpine Road where it came to a stop and both suspects fled on foot,” Const. Brett said.

“One male was taken into custody by police service dog Cain and his handler,” said Brett.

RELATED: RCMP investigate report of abduction attempt involving 7-year-old

As of Monday afternoon, one suspect remains outstanding, and Brett said officers are still “heavily engaged in this investigation.”

No physical injuries were reported as a result of this incident.


