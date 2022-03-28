Jesse Gallant

RCMP checking North Okanagan region for wanted man

Jesse Gallant thought to be in region; wanted on fraud and identity theft warrants

A man believed to be in the North Okanagan is wanted on outstanding warrants.

Jesse Gerald Gallant, 32, is wanted for fraud and identity theft.

The five-foot-four-inch tall man weighs approximately 122 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Gallant, contact your local police, or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: Missing Vernon woman found

READ MORE: Scammers targetting ICBC customers with fake link to get recently announced fuel rebate

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing person

Previous story
Kelowna woman’s pre-trial begins for Abbotsford hog-farm protest
Next story
North Okanagan residents open homes to immigrants

Just Posted

Kelowna’s Parkinson Recreation Centre (Photo/City of Kelowna)
City of Kelowna looking for input on indoor recreation strategy

(Photo/Pixabay)
Realignment work for McKinley Road in Kelowna starting in April

(Contributed)
Kelowna man headed to the New York Yankees organization

Regional District 2022-2026 financial plan approved (Photo/Pixabay)
Regional District Central Okanagan approves 2022-2026 financial plan