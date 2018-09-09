Kelowna RCMP file photo. Image credit: Carmen Weld

RCMP chase down alleged arsonist

The man was apprehended before reaching a wooded area

RCMP have arrested a man they allege to be responsible for a string of early morning crimes in Lake Country.

On Sept. 9 just moments after 7 a.m., emergency crews in Lake Country responded to a report of an arson just committed to a home located in the 2500 block of Robinson Road. Police learned that a male suspect, believed to have intentionally set the blaze, was being chased from the scene by a resident of the home.

The Lake Country Fire Department attended and successfully extinguished the house fire.

Police believe that their arson suspect, who was last seen fleeing into an area orchard, then stole a pickup truck, which was later crashed on Lake Hill Road in the Lakes subdivision. Once again, the suspect fled from the scene on foot.

RELATED: Kelowna RCMP search residence

“Just minutes before 9 a.m., Mounties honed in their search to the 13000 block of East Ridge Drive, after they received multiple reports of a suspicious male, matching their suspect’s description and seen hoping over fences by area residents,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “With the support of the Kelowna RCMP, members of the Lake Country RCMP managed to locate and apprehend the male, without further incident and before he entered into a wooded area.”

RCMP continue their efforts to positively identify the male suspect, who remains in police custody at this time and faces several potential charges.

RELATED: Shuswap RCMP release details of fatal accidents on Trans-Canada Highway

“All criminal investigations are continuing, as the Lake Country RCMP continue to make efforts to gather evidence to link the crimes,” said Cpl. O’Donaghey.

Anyone in the area who may have been victimized in anyway, whether they may have been threatened by the male, or sustained any property damages and has not yet spoken to police is urged to contact the Lake Country RCMP.

Most Read