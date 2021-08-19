Chase RCMP were called Aug. 7 to investigate an alleged unauthorized use of a washroom in Sorrento and theft of the materials used there. (File photo)

Chase RCMP were called Aug. 7 to investigate an alleged unauthorized use of a washroom in Sorrento and theft of the materials used there. (File photo)

RCMP called for report of unauthorized use of Shuswap business’ washroom

Items allegedly stolen on Aug. 7 include soap and toilet paper

Reported lavatory illegalities led Chase RCMP to investigate in Sorrento recently.

Among items allegedly stolen from a business were toilet paper and soap.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy reported that police were called Aug. 7 to settle a dispute over the theft of services provided by the business.

“The business owner was upset that a female and her two children entered her business and did not purchase anything but used the washroom facilities and then departed,” Kennedy said in a news release. “A licence plate was obtained and the business owner wanted the female charged with using her toilet paper, soap, water and paper towels without permission and that constituted theft.”

Kennedy said police determined no criminal activity had occurred. The business owner was informed that she could pursue the issue through civil court to recoup her losses.

Read more: Food bank van used to deliver hampers in Chase stolen

Read more: Evacuation alert cleared for Shuswap ski lodge

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Shuswaptheft

Previous story
Restriction order means no visitors to White Rock Lake wildfire area
Next story
Kelowna lists vacant downtown McDonald’s, Husky sites for over $11M

Just Posted

Approximately a dozen fires are burning on the hillside above Westside Road from the White Rock Lake wildfire, as of Thursday, Aug. 18, 2021. (Mike Zimmermann photo)
Restriction order means no visitors to White Rock Lake wildfire area

Robert Riley Saunders. (Facebook photo)
Disgraced Kelowna social worker to plead guilty

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking the public for help in finding Kaden Abbott, wanted on warrants. (RCMP photo)
Vernon RCMP seeking wanted man

A map showing COVID-19 weekly case counts in the B.C. Interior between Aug. 8 and 14. (BCCDC)
More record-breaking weekly COVID-19 numbers for the Central Okanagan