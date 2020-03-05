RCMP bust downtown Kelowna residences in drug trafficking investigation

Police seize cash and drugs in search warrant, take two people into custody

The Kelowna RCMP have seized cash and illegal drugs after searching two residences in the downtown core.

On Feb. 27, the Special Enforcement Unit and Street Enforcement Unit of the RCMP raided houses on Calder Avenue and Sunset Avenue as part of an active criminal investigation into drug trafficking in the area.

“During the search, police seized a quantity of suspected illicit drugs, believed to be fentanyl, and cocaine,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP officer quick to identify stolen vehicle

READ MORE: West Kelowna RCMP nab thief in coffee shop drive-thru

Two people were takien into custory during the searches. The Public Prosecution Serice of Canada will now consider charges for the people suspected to be involved in drug trafficking in the Okanagan.

“The Kelowna Drug Section continues to target those involved in street level drug trafficking whos’ sale of illicit drugs is impacting the Community of Kelowna negatively,” said NCO-In-Charge Cpl. Jeff Carroll.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP