RCMP bomb squad called after suspicious item found at Salmon Arm Chances Casino

Building evacuated on evening of Dec. 14 after item discovered by staff

The Salmon Arm RCMP made the decision to evacuate the Chances Casino in the interest of public safety after a suspicious item was discovered on Dec. 14. (File photo)

The discovery of a suspicious item prompted the evacuation Salmon Arm’s Chances Casino and the dispatch of the BC RCMP’s bomb squad.

Salmon Arm RCMP officers and the Salmon Arm Fire Department were called to the casino at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, after Chances staff found the suspicious item. Police say first responders examined the item and then ordered a full evacuation of the building to ensure public safety.

The BC RCMP’s Explosives Disposal Unit travelled from the Lower Mainland to the casino on Sunday, Dec. 15.

“With the use of a remotely operated device, specially trained explosives technicians were able to remove the device and render it safe on site,” said Staff Sgt. Scott West of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

“Investigators have now determined that the device did not pose a real threat to public safety.”

The RCMP are investigating the incident in hopes of identifying the person or people responsible for leaving the item in the casino.

Anyone with information that could assist investigating officers is asked to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044, or leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



