RCMP at notorious Rutland home

Police investigating a home in the 1300-block of Sylvania Crescent

RCMP is once again on the scene of a home in the 1300-block of Sylvania Crescent in Rutland.

In October, police raided the home as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

At the time a neighbour said the property was a notorious problem home and that activities there have gotten so bad, he was considering selling.

Two men and a woman were arrested back on Oct. 15, 2020, for outstanding arrest warrants for other matters. Two other adults were arrested and subsequently released.

Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy stated police seized quantities of suspected illicit drugs from inside the residence.

“Our officers also seized a variety of weapons, drug paraphernalia, and suspected stolen property,” she said at the time.

On Thursday, two police cruisers were spotted driving at a high rate of speed through the crescent and up to the home.

According to neighbours, the home continues to be frequented at all times of the day by many individuals and cars, sheds and other items litter the driveway.

READ MORE: RCMP raid Rutland home, neighbour relieved

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

RCMP