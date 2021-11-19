RCMP asks Princeton residents to make wellness checks on neighbours

Princeton RCMP and the local Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) are asking residents to check on their neighbours in the aftermath of this week’s flood.

The elderly are particularly at risk, said Sgt. Rob Hughes.

Some isolated families and residents may need water, food, blankets or heaters. Call the EOC at 778-720-6097 if you determine a neighbour needs basic necessities.

For emergency help call 911.

Related: Four days after the Princeton flood, in photos: The aftermath

Related: Princeton struggles through flood clean up without heat and water

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com