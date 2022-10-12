(RCMP)

RCMP ask for help in finding West Kelowna man

James Anolik hasn’t been seen for two weeks but was just reported missing yesterday (Oct. 11)

West Kelowna RCMP are asking the public for help in looking for a missing person.

James Anolik hasn’t been seen for the last two weeks. A family member of his reported Anolik missing to the police on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The family says this is out of character.

The RCMP started their search the same day, including looking at local hospitals, his known hangouts, and Outreach facilities but he hasn’t been located yet. However, the RCMP has received various reports of Anonik being seen a week or two ago.

There is no description available of Anolik.

Anyone with any information about this whereabouts is to call the RCMP at (250) 768-2880 with the file number 2022-64135.

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
