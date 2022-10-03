Isaiah Ellis-Dickson. (RCMP/Submitted)

Kelowna RCMP look to find missing man who needs medication

Ellis-Dickson was last seen on Sept. 20

Have you seen Isaiah Ellis-Dickson?

Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating the 28-year-old man, who was last seen on Sept. 20 and was reported missing by his family. He has missed taking his required medication, which police say is unusual.

Ellis-Dickson is described as an Indigenous man, around 5’7” and 170 lbs. with dark shoulder length hair and brown eyes. He is experiencing homelessness.

Anyone with information about Ellis-Dickson’s whereabouts is asked to call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

