One of the suspects involved in the string of incidents (Photo courtesy of RCMP)

RCMP ask for help identifying suspects involved in string of incidents across B.C. Interior

Counterfeit currency and hit-and run crimes have been reported in West Kelowna, Merritt, Kamloops

RCMP are asking the public for their help to identify an individual involved in a series of crimes that have been committed across the B.C. Interior.

On Friday afternoon, RCMP released imagery of one of the suspects involved in the crimes to see if he can be identified. RCMP have described him as being a Caucasian male in his mid-20’s to mid-30’s and standing approximately 5 ft 6 in tall.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP looking to get family photos back to rightful owner

During one of the first incidents Nov. 4, the suspect reportedly used counterfeit currency at a gas station in Kamloops. RCMP determined around that time that a burgundy Dodge Ram pickup truck involved in the incident had been stolen from Armstrong.

Shortly after on Nov. 6 at around 8 p.m., RCMP believe the same suspect suspect vehicle sideswiped the side of police vehicle at a gas station in Merritt while fleeing a crime scene. The suspect was attempting to pass counterfeit U.S. and Canadian currency at the gas station when he took off with a number of passengers in his truck.

Finally, shortly later on that day on Nov. 6, the same suspect vehicle was involved in a hit and run collision in West Kelowna. Despite RCMP deploying a spike belt on the William R. Bennett Bridge to try and disable the vehicle, however the driver evaded the device by driving over the concrete meridian and escaping.

For detailed information on all the incidents, you can visit the RCMP website.

If you have any information about of the crimes, you’re asked to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BCTF rejects mediator’s recommendations for settlement

Just Posted

BCTF rejects mediator’s recommendations for settlement

Negotiations between B.C. teachers and the province will continue

Two Okanagan schools receive part of $733,000 donation to improve own libraries

182 schools across the country are receiving portions of the funds raised by the Indigo Adopt a School program

Kelowna grade nine students learn about life in RCMP

Local grade nine students toured Kelowna RCMP detachment on Wednesday as part of Take Our Kids to Work Day

Kelowna students win big after innovative idea impresses CBC’s Dragons

Rutland Senior Secondary students turn trash into treasure with Operation Take Two

Kelowna RCMP ‘not in a position’ to explain unfounded sexual assault numbers

‘We are committed to ensuring the public that we are accountable for our investigations,’ Kelowna RCMP

Fashion Fridays: 5 stunning winter coats

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

RCMP ask for help identifying suspects involved in string of incidents across B.C. Interior

Counterfeit currency and hit-and run crimes have been reported in West Kelowna, Merritt, Kamloops

North Okanagan woman wanted on drug charges

RCMP asking for public’s help locating Dawn Larson

Health Canada ‘actively monitoring’ U.S. vaping illness breakthrough

More than 2,000 Americans who vape have gotten sick since March

Affordable housing project in Shuswap to be ready by winter 2020

Building for homeless on same site in Salmon Arm expected to be finished by fall 2021

Trendy, compact suites to be built in Vernon

Sales for the 103 units have been “overwhelming,” Realtor says

Summerland Credit Union funds eight Remembrance banners

Banner project honours Summerland’s fallen soldiers

Summerland pageant to open to male candidates

The sole male candidate is Sage Stewart, Mr. Dental Centre

Metis veterans get long-awaited recognition ahead of Remembrance Day

Ottawa is compensating Metis veterans for not receiving proper benefits and support after WWII

Most Read