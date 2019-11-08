RCMP ask for help identifying suspects involved in string of incidents across B.C. Interior

One of the suspects involved in the string of incidents (Photo courtesy of RCMP)

RCMP are asking the public for their help to identify an individual involved in a series of crimes that have been committed across the B.C. Interior.

On Friday afternoon, RCMP released imagery of one of the suspects involved in the crimes to see if he can be identified. RCMP have described him as being a Caucasian male in his mid-20’s to mid-30’s and standing approximately 5 ft 6 in tall.

During one of the first incidents Nov. 4, the suspect reportedly used counterfeit currency at a gas station in Kamloops. RCMP determined around that time that a burgundy Dodge Ram pickup truck involved in the incident had been stolen from Armstrong.

Shortly after on Nov. 6 at around 8 p.m., RCMP believe the same suspect suspect vehicle sideswiped the side of police vehicle at a gas station in Merritt while fleeing a crime scene. The suspect was attempting to pass counterfeit U.S. and Canadian currency at the gas station when he took off with a number of passengers in his truck.

Finally, shortly later on that day on Nov. 6, the same suspect vehicle was involved in a hit and run collision in West Kelowna. Despite RCMP deploying a spike belt on the William R. Bennett Bridge to try and disable the vehicle, however the driver evaded the device by driving over the concrete meridian and escaping.

For detailed information on all the incidents, you can visit the RCMP website.

If you have any information about of the crimes, you’re asked to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

