A Hydro Quebec logo is seen on their head office building in Montreal, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

RCMP arrest Hydro-Québec employee allegedly sending secrets to China

Yuesheng Wang, 35, will appear in court Tuesday

The RCMP say they have arrested a Montreal-area Hydro-Québec employee who allegedly sent trade secrets to China.

Yuesheng Wang, 35, will appear in court in Longueuil, Que., Tuesday to face charges of obtaining trade secrets, using a computer without authorization, and with fraud and breach of trust by a public officer.

The force says its national security enforcement team began an investigation in August after receiving a complaint from Hydro-Québec’s corporate security branch.

Wang, a resident of Candiac, Que., south of Montreal, allegedly had access to the relevant information as part of his job at the provincial utility.

The RCMP says the provincially owned corporation is a critical infrastructure and a strategic interest to be protected.

The force says foreign interference has emerged as a priority for law enforcement, adding that it is working with at-risk sectors to improve Canada’s response and resiliency.

The Canadian Press

