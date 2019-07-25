The Raygun Cowboys are set to rock Doc Willoughby’s Public House on Friday, July 26. The five-piece band from Edmonton will bring their psychobilly, ’50s-inspired sound to life and keep Kelownians dancing all night long. (Raygun Cowboys Facebook)

Raygun Cowboys to rock downtown Kelowna pub

Doc Willoughby’s Public House hosts ’50s-inspired psychobilly five-piece from Edmonton

One downtown Kelowna pub will turn back time to a simpler era this Friday, but with a punk twist.

Raygun Cowboys, the ’50s-influenced psychobilly punk rock ‘n’ roll band from Edmonton, are set to take the stage at Doc Willoughby’s Public House on July 26.

The five-piece band formed nearly two decades ago and has since become a household name in the punk and rockabilly scenes across western Canada.

The band, perfect for fans of the Creepshow, the Brains and Mad Sin, boasts a killer horn section, standup bass and powerful, raw guitar leads. With four albums under their belt, the Raygun Cowboys are back in town with the release of No. 5, the Cowboy Code.

“Eleven brassy belters set to get your saddle blazing and your spurs a-spinning,” Rayguns’ website reads. “These hard-rocking songs harken back to the days of smoky gin-joints and speakeasies while cutting a modern edge to the classic rockabilly style.”

Doc’s doors open at 9 p.m., so grab your dancing shoes and head downtown for a night of psychobilly for only $10.

