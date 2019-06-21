Rattlesnake bites dog

Anti-venom used to save pooch

A Princeton area pooch is recovering this week after being bit by a rattlesnake.

Dr. Ryan Ridgway, from Cascade Veterinary Clinic, said while his office was called for the after-hours emergency the pet was referred to a Fairfield vet which is the only doctor in the area who stocks the necessary anti-venom.

Rattlesnake bites are not uncommon, he said in an interview with The Spotlight.

“Any animal can get bitten. Dogs are curious, horses will get bitten and calves sometimes.”

Each year there is a handful of cases in the Keremeos and Hedley area, he said, and this latest bite occurred between Hedley and Princeton.

“Most of the rattlesnake bites occur closer to Hedley but they have been seen in town, in Princeton.”

Ridgway cautioned there are many “wives tales and myths” regarding treating snake bites.

One of the most important steps is to remain calm and keep the animal calm.

“Do not suck the venom out or attempt to suck it out, do not put on a tourniquet or ice,” said Ridgway.

The bitten limb or area needs to be kept as close to the level of the animal’s heart as possible and it’s important to get to a vet as soon as possible.

A vet will administer fluid therapy and an anti-inflammatory, and in severe cases source the anti-venom which is the same as the anti-venom used on humans.

While snake bites can be fatal, Ridgway said the species of rattlesnake in this area has a milder bite than others.

“With prompt treatment [the pet] generally does very well.”

Ridgway said it is also important, if a pet is bit, to leave the snake alone.

“Don’t try to catch the snake to identify it or go after it to find out what kind of snake it is or you could get bit too.”

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
No pick-up, drop-off, for Okanagan Rail Trail users in Coldstream area, please

Just Posted

Kelowna business owner says spat with City cost her thousands

“Kelowna is supposed to be supporting small businesses and look at what they’re doing to me”

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Check out today’s weather across the Okanagan according to Environment Canada

Kelowna-based Rock District ‘heartbroken’ over Magic! cancellation

Low ticket sales forced promoter to make ‘toughest decision to date’

Kelowna RCMP host bike theft prevention seminar

Learn the best ways to secure your bike Saturday at Stuart Park

Liberal Party candidate acclaimed for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

Mary Ann Murphy will be acclaimed at a celebration tonight

VIDEO: After 73 years, siblings separated by adoption reunite in B.C

Donna Smith of Abbotsford and Clayton Myers of Williams Lake are glad they met each other

Rattlesnake bites dog

Anti-venom used to save pooch

Floating the Okanagan River Channel in jeopardy?

K’ul Group raises concerns associated with establishing a new lease for City of Penticton parkland

South Okanagan firm takes technology global to help reduce carbon footprints

StruthersTech helps eliminate huge carbon dioxide footprint from Indonesian gold mining operation

VIDEO: Rare white killer whale captured by drone near Campbell River

The transient orca has been named Tl’uk, a Coast Salish word that means ‘moon.’

No pick-up, drop-off, for Okanagan Rail Trail users in Coldstream area, please

RDNO, Coldstream ask commercial vehicles, tour buses to not drop-off/pick-up in Kickwillie Loop area

B.C. oil tanker ban squeaks through final vote in Senate

Bill C-48 bars oil tankers from loading at ports on B.C’s north coast

Teens have privacy rights, doctor tells inquest into B.C. boy’s opioid death

Elliot Eurchuk died of a drug overdose. He was found unresponsive in his bedroom in April 2018

Organist Jim Leonard opens Okanagan festival with first opera

Maria Chapdelaine opens 4th annual Vernon Proms Classical Music Festival on June 29

Most Read