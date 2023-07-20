Rapidly growing wildfire extinguished 50ft from Kelowna homes

The wildfire on Dilworth Mountain sparked at approximately 7 p.m. on July 19

Fire on Dilworth Mountain was stopped before reaching homes on July 19.(Andrew Kuiack/ Facebook)

A wildfire sparked on Kelowna’s Dilworth Mountain last night, but was quickly extinguished thanks to aggressive action by the fire department.

Smoke was first spotted coming from between the Rail Trail and the Monashee neighbourhood at approximately 7p.m. on July 19.

The small fire grew quickly along the steep grade of Dilworth mountain, burning towards nearby homes.

The first crews on the scene classified the blaze as a rank three intensity, meaning that it was burning “moderately vigorously” along the ground with a clear flame front.

After securing a water supply, fire crews were able to stop the fire approximately 50 ft from several homes.

Scott Clarke, Platoon Captain with the Kelowna Fire Department reports that the spot fire had grown to be 250 ft by 75 ft in size by the time it was extinguished.

There were no injuries and no loss of property.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with four engines, a bush truck, a command unit, a deputy chief and 18 fire personnel.

The cause of the blaze has not been made public.

The Kelowna Fire Department would like to thank the public for being diligent in reporting fires.

For more information in fires in Kelowna, visit kelowna.ca/fire.

