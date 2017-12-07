Randy Bachman is among the lineup for the 2016 Rock the Lake concert. - Image: Facebook

Randy Bachman to headline Rock the Lake

Kelowna rock concert keeps on growing in its third year

Canadian legend Randy Bachman will headline this year’s Rock the Lake concert in Kelowna.

The former Guess Who member and founder of BTO and well known Canadian guitar whiz was announced as part of the 2018 Rock the Lake concert event to be held Aug. 10 to 12 in Kelowna.

Prospera Place announced the much-anticipated 2018 lineup this morning while a full schedule and single day tickets will be released at a later date.

The third annual Rock the Lake classic rock festival will feature Bachman along with other well-known acts such as the Little River Band, Men Without Hats, The Sweet, Glass Tiger, Northern Pikes, Doug and The Slugs, The Stampeders, Barney Bentall and The Legendary Hearts, Ian Thomas, and Nazareth, who just graced the stage in side Prospera Place this past summer.

Full weekend packages, VIP tickets and pre-paid parking passes go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m. through Select Your Tickets. Single day tickets will be available at a later date.

Last year’s event featured Canadian classic rock bands Toronto, April Wine, Platinum Blonde, Headpins, Kim Mitchell, Sass Jordan, Carole Pope, Rik Emmett, Helix, Chilliwack and Honeymoon Suite.

Randy Bachman to headline Rock the Lake

