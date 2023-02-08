The Ramada Hotel on Harvey Avenue in Kelowna is for sale. (Ramada Kelowna Hotel and Conference Centre/Facebook)

Ramada Hotel on Harvey in Kelowna on the market for $32M

In 2019, plans were submitted to city hall to build a 12-storey mass timber tower on the site

The Ramada Hotel at Harvey Avenue and Dilworth Drive is for sale.

The listing by Tony Sprovieri of Royal LePage has an asking price of $31,999,000.

“This hotel and conference centre presents an exceptional investment opportunity both for the hotelier as well as the developer. This property has both current as well as future development potential.”

In December 2019, Ramada Condo Development submitted plans to city hall to build a 12-storey mass timber tower on the site.

That development permit expired, and revised plans were submitted in February 2022 showing a longer, six-storey building with an additional 160 rooms.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Commercial real estateHotelsKelowna

