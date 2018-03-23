Rally organizer Korry Zepik reads a letter to Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr protesting the planned Trans Mountain Pipeline from Alberta to B.C. Friday during a rally outside Fuhr’s constituency office. —Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

Rally in Kelowna to protest pipeline

Forty people gather outside MP’s office to protest Trans Mountain pipeline project

A rally outside Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr’s constituency office Friday, to protest the planned Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline, drew a crowd of about 40 people.

The protesters, many of whom carried signs calling for cancellation of the pipeline project and for the protection of the waters on B.C.’s coast, could not meet the MP in person as he was in Ottawa. But they did hear a call by organizer Korry Zepik for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to kill the project.

Zepik of Lead Now, which organized protests in several B.C. communities Friday—read an unsigned letter to Fuhr asking his to join the fight against the pipeline.

“I ask you as a fellow Canadian to please stand up for the values we all hold so dear and perform your citizen’s duty to our country and commit to ending the construction of this egregious pipeline,” said Zepik, reading from the letter.

The protesters had hoped to present Fuhr with a sample of water taken from Burrard Inlet by Zepik, a sample he said he collected when he was in the Lower Mainland recently protesting the pipeline project.

Zepik said he fears for the waters off the B.C. coast could end up in a very different state than they are now if the pipeline is allowed to proceed.

In the letter to Fuhr, Trudeau is accused of going back on his “promise” of a fair review process of the project and ignored the advice of not just the scientific community in general, but of his own scientists in particular on the pipeline issue. And he said the prime minister has “turned his back” on Indigenous people and other Canadians on the issue climate change by allowing the pipeline.

The letter says the increase in oil production in the Alberta Oil Sands to feed the new pipeline—the twin of one already in place—will not only increase greenhouse gases, it also poses a serious pollution risk in B.C.—along the route—if there were to be a leak or be a spill at the Burrard Inlet terminal. It will also increase the tanker traffic carrying bitumen off the B.C. coast.

Protests are currently underway on Burnaby Mountain in the Lower Mainland where Kinder Morgan wants to start boring a tunnel to create a route for new pipeline. On Friday, Green Party leader Elizabeth May was arrested at that protest.

The B.C. government opposes the pipeline project and recently got into a trade spat with Alberta over the issue.

The pipeline would carry bitumen from the Alberta Oil Sands to Burrard Inlet in Burnaby, where it would be loaded onto tankers destined for Asia.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: Body found on Blind Bay beach ‘recently deceased male’

Just Posted

Rally in Kelowna to protest pipeline

Forty people gather outside MP’s office to protest Trans Mountain pipeline project

Free theatre performance for Lake Country families

Robinson Crusoe + Friday will be performed at Creekside Theatre April 14

Protect the Water rally today in Kelowna

The rally will be held at No. 102 – 1420 St Paul Street, Kelowna.

Wild weather leads to power outages

Thousands woke up in the dark this morning, as Fortis crews scrambled to get power up and running.

CNIB promises to respond to criticism

Blind community advocates call for inclusion initiatives

UPDATED: Heavy rain causes flooding in the Central Okanagan

Portion of lower Glenrosa Road closed due to flooding

B.C. pooches celebrate National Puppy Day

Check out some of the submissions from around B.C. for National Puppy Day 2018

Photos: Salmon Arm celebrates Paralympic champion Natalie Wilkie

Hometown hero welcomed home with parade, recognition ceremony at city hall

Alberta tells B.C. to stop opposing pipelines if it doesn’t like gas prices

John Horgan said he would like to see the federal government step in to deal with high gas prices.

BREAKING: B.C. mother hit in truck rampage dies

Family confirms mother of four Kelly Sandoval dies almost two months after being hit.

Armstrong declares State of Emergency

Residents whose homes are impacted by the flooding should call City Hall 250-546-3023

Flooding leads to Pioneer Square evacuation in Armstrong

Armstrong assisted living facility has water in basement; nine suites evacuated

PHOTOS: Students exhibit stunning paper couture dresses

22 paper made gowns will be on display at Vancouver’s Oakridge Centre until March 27

BCHL Today: Prince George avoids elimination with game five win

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read