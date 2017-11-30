Raises proposed for Lake Country mayor and council

The recommendations will be brought to council Tuesday night

A wage increase is being proposed for the Lake Country mayor and council members.

Mayor James Baker currently earns $38,265 and councillors make $16,143.

A council remuneration task force, made up of community members and one district employee, recommends wages to be increased to $47,325 or by 24 per cent for the mayor and $18,930 or by 17 per cent for councillors.

According to a report, which will be presented at a regular council meeting Tuesday night, “the last time compensation levels were reviewed was in 2002,” and increased only with inflation rates.

An analysis of other comparable municipalities was also undertaken.

“Council remuneration should serve as a factor to encourage community members to run for city council and paying our elected officials fairly will continue to attract good candidates from across a broad spectrum of the community,” said the task force in the report.

The wage increase will not take effect until 2019, after the next district election in 2018, said Tanis Stoltz, staff liaison.

