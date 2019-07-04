Rain, thunderstorms spoil City Park Water Park re-opening plan

Kelowna’s popular water park won’t get the proper kickoff it deserves due to inclement weather

Rain and thunderstorms in Kelowna’s Friday forecast have forced the city to cancel its grand re-opening ceremony for the newly renovated City Park Water Park.

The kickoff was slotted for July 5 at 12:30 p.m. and Park and Play was going to be on-site with family-friendly activities planned for attendees. And now, the official celebrations would be left in the hands of the children, City of Kelowna spokesman Tom Wilson said.

“We’re happy to leave the celebrating of the new water park to the children when sunny days return,” he said in an email.

READ MORE: Possibly worst Okanagan cherry season in 20 years

The City Park Water Park recently underwent major renovations following significant flood damage in 2017. Repairs began in March to install a new water delivery and disposal system that meets health standards.

Waterplay Solutions Corp., the local company behind the first build of the water park, worked with agency partners RecTec Industries to add new play features to the updated project.

The new design boasts a nature theme complementing the surrounding landscape of City Park. New misting grasses, a towering ladybug soaker, spraying woodland critters and spray cannons disguised as wildflowers,

READ MORE: Power out for 217 FortisBC customers in Kelowna

The park did, however, keep the popular slide tower that was added to the park in 2014.

In total, repairs and renovations cost $410,000; which was covered by an insurance claim.

