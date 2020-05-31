Rain in Sunday forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap

Rain is expected to be plentiful in the Okanagan-Shuswap region Sunday, May 31. ( Black Press file photo)

A whole bunch of rain is predicted to fall ino the lives of Okanagan-Shuswap residents Sunday, May 31.

Vernon, Kelowna and Salmon Arm can expect 10-15 millimetres of rain beginning Sunday morning, while the Penticton area will see five-to-10 millimetres.

The rain is expected to ease off by nightfall.

It will be a windy day in the region. Environment Canada says winds becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning for the Vernon-Kelowna area, continuing into the evening.

Winds in Penticton are anticipated to becoming south 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h near noon, easing off in the afternoon.

There is no mention of wind for the Shuswap.

Temperatures today will reach a high of around 15 degrees, and drop to eight degrees this evening.

Mixtures of rain, sun and cloud are in the forecast for the Okanagan-Shuswap this coming week.

Environment Canada weather