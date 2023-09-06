A webcam shot of Glacier National Park. (Parks Canada)

A webcam shot of Glacier National Park. (Parks Canada)

Rain and cooler temperatures slow fires in National Parks near Revelstoke

Four lightning-caused fires are being monitored in Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks

Rain and cooler weather in Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks have helped slow the activity of several fires burning near Revelstoke.

According to Parks Canada, both parks have seen a moderate amount of rain over the past week and cooler temperatures overnight, causing the fires that their team is monitoring in the backcountry to show little activity.

The Uto Wildfire which was sparked by lightning nearly two months ago in Glacier National Park has burned 1931 hectares of land in the Beaver and Copperstain valleys, south of Highway 1. The Uto fire and the three other lightning-caused fires in Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks pose no risk to the public according to Parks Canada.

All fire bans and smoking bans have been lifted in Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks, and the Beaver Valley closure was reduced to allow public access to Beaver Valley trailhead to Grizzly Creek.

Parks Canada added that Fire Danger in Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks is currently low. 

Report any new wildfires or suspicious smoke to Parks Canada Emergency Dispatch at (877)852-3100.

READ MORE: MLA Minute: Falling into B.C.’s debt trap

READ MORE: Revelstoke Bikefest begins with Show & Shine

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Parks CanadaRevelstoke

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Upgrades completed on Giants Head Road in Summerland
Next story
Crashes injure 51 children every year in school and playground zones: ICBC

Just Posted

A development application has been submitted to Kelowna City Hall to build a Tesla dealership and service centre at 3425 Circuit Road. (Photo contributed)
Tesla taking a look at Kelowna

Smoke could be seen across the Central Okanagan on Tuesday, Sept. 5 because of planned ignitions executed by BC Wildfire Services. (Karen Hill/Black Press Media)
Planned ignitions to cause increased smoke at West Kelowna wildfire

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas (City of Kelowna video)
Kelowna’s Dyas steps up to take seat on mayor’s caucus

The Kelowna Mission Gospel will host its 13th annual charity golf tournament on Friday, Sept. 8, at Sunset Ranch Golf and Country Club. (Kelowna Mission Gospel photo)
Tee off to raise money for Kelowna Gospel Mission