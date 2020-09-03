Rail Trail erosion mitigation work planned between Coldstream, Lake Country

A significant slough on the Okanagan Rail Trail began in 2020. The slough has narrowed the trail, made the nearby section unstable, and if not dealt with as soon as possible, it will get worse. The slough was caused by wave action during high water levels. (RDNO)

Regional District of North Okanagan to start work on Okanagan Rail Trail mid-September

Mitigation work between Kalamalka and Wood lakes along the Okanagan Rail Trail will commence mid-September.

“Part of the reason that the Okanagan Rail Trail is so popular is that it runs alongside two emerald green lakes, Kalamalka and Wood Lake,” the Regional District of North Okanagan statement issued Sept. 3 reads.

These lakes also cause erosion to the trail, slowly eating away at the width as waves take sand and materials with it making the popular trail narrower over time.

Erosion mitigation work, slated for mid-September, will require the temporary closure of portions of the trail between the 4-12.5-kilometre markers.

Specific times, dates and sections affected will be communicated in the coming weeks as the RDNO finalizes details and permits.

“We would like to remind trail users that the Kal/Crystal Waters Trail is available as an alternate route connecting Coldstream to Lake Country during this period of construction,” RDNO Community Services general manager Mike Fox said.

For updates, visit rdno.ca/ortwork.

