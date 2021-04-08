Rail crossing work to close Coldstream road for 12 hours

Aberdeen Road will be shut in both directions from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 15

A full closure of Aberdeen Road will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 15, for CN Rail work at the crossing. Flaggers will be in place to direct traffic in both directions. (Google Maps)

Due to required improvements to the railway crossing on Coldstream’s Aberdeen Road, CN Rail will be undertaking a crossing rehabilitation project on Thursday, April 15.

This project will require a full closure from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Traffic will be unable to get through at this location.

Traffic control flaggers will be located on the north and south side of the tracks along Aberdeen Road to help direct and guide traffic.

Motorists are asked to plan your trip accordingly and allow additional time to get to your destination.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Warrant for Sagmoen’s arrest rescinded

READ MORE: Okanagan winery owner dies

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CN RailConstruction