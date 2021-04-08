Rail crossing work to close Coldstream road for 12 hours

Due to required improvements to the railway crossing on Coldstream’s Aberdeen Road, CN Rail will be undertaking a crossing rehabilitation project on Thursday, April 15.
This project will require a full closure from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Traffic will be unable to get through at this location.
Traffic control flaggers will be located on the north and south side of the tracks along Aberdeen Road to help direct and guide traffic.
Motorists are asked to plan your trip accordingly and allow additional time to get to your destination.
