Racial slur painted on Vernon playground

The slur and a four-word derogatory statement found painted at Kin Beach in Okanagan Landing

A racial slur was discovered painted on a piece of playground equipment, and a derogatory four-word saying was found spray-painted on the outside wall of the washroom facility, at Kin Beach Sunday, March 14. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

A racial slur has been discovered painted on a Vernon playground.

A bridge leading to a slide at Kin Beach in Okanagan Landing was found vandalized with the N-word on Sunday morning, March 14. And a derogatory saying – “F—k b——-es get money” – was found spray-painted in green on the west side of the beach’s washroom facility.

“Graffiti of any kind is not acceptable and is considered vandalism,” said Christy Poirier, communications manager for the City of Vernon. “Further, the city does not condone any messages of hate or discrimination.”

The discovery comes a day after the rainbow crosswalk in Coldstream that leads from the Kalamalka Lake parking lot to the beach was damaged with white paint.

