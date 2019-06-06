R. Kelly, right, with his legal team. (AP)

R. Kelly pleads not guilty to new sex charges

Among the new counts are 4 counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, with a sentence of up to 30 years

Singer R. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to 11 additional sex-related felonies during a court hearing in Chicago.

Prosecutors did not ask the judge to raise the bond amount for Kelly during Thursday’s hearing in Cook County court.

Kelly stood and listened to the judge describe the charges in a gray suit, with his hands folded in front of him. When the judged asked if he understood, Kelly, responded, “Yes, sir.”

Among the 11 new counts are four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, which carries a sentence of up to 30 years in prison. That is more than four times as long as the maximum term for each of the 10 counts Kelly was originally charged with in February.

Kelly has denied any wrongdoing.

READ MORE: R. Kelly: ‘We’re going to straighten all this stuff out’

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Aging totem pole comes down at ceremony outside Royal B.C. Museum
Next story
Okanagan power line that electrocuted owls fixed

Just Posted

Okanagan Military Tattoo commemorates D-Day

The sixth annual Okanagan Military Tattoo takes place on July 27 and 28

Gerding: First-hand impact of D-Day fading with time

“June 6, 1944, was a crucial turning point in the Second World War.”

Five Okanagan organizations receive federal homelessness funding

Over $759,000 has been provided through Reaching Home: Canada’s Homelessness Partnering Strategy

West Kelowna dog is okay after possible food poisoning scare

Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital’s Dr. Oz reminds people to watch what their pet eats on walks

Vision-impaired students graduate from UBC Okanagan

Two vision-impaired students didn’t let ‘no’ get in the way of their degrees

‘It’s hard to think about them’: Emotions run free as Canadians mark D-Day

Thousands of Canadians representing various ages and communities were on Juno Beach

Sentencing of Okanagan man who exposed himself to a child halted

David Ernest Friesen, 66, was found guilty of exposing his genitals and several other charges

Large development affects Summerland building permit statistics

One permit, issued in March, worth more than all others issues so far this year

Homeless carts cause frustration in Okanagan

Downtown businesses upset over lack of attention from bylaw

B.C. man accused of swimming naked in shark tank returns to work as fishing guide

Vidoes taken show a naked man swimming in the tank with sand tiger sharks, sawfish and moray eels

Do the Raptors belong to Toronto or all of Canada? Fans are divided, poll suggests

Toronto Raptors lead the series 2-1 as of Wednesday night

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. has the most sustainably managed forests in the world

David Elstone of the Truck Loggers Association responds to Sierra Club’s latest protest

Wounded bear killed by conservation officers after returning to B.C. subdivision

Officers first shot bear in May, but it ran into wooded area of Maple Ridge.

Summerland veterans were present at D-Day

Charlie Bernhardt and Dick Norris were part of historic Second World War event

Most Read