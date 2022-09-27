Quick rescue by Kelowna emergency crews after woman falls down Dilworth Mountain

It is unknown if she suffered any injuries

Emergency vehicles lined up below Dilworth Mountain Park after a woman fell from the park trail down the embankment on Sept. 27, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

A woman has made it safely to the bottom of a hill after falling down an embankment at Dilworth Park.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday, emergency crews were called to a woman having fallen over the side of the cliff at Summit Park, but it was quickly discovered she fell at Dilworth Mountain Park.

Kelowna RCMP and firefighters were at the top of the mountain to assist with the rescue while several other emergency vehicles, inluding ambulance waited at the bottom.

Emergency crews said the woman was safely at the bottom at about 1:25 p.m.

It is unknown if the woman suffered any injuries in the fall.

