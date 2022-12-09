Quick Kelowna cops catch crook

Police determined the suspect has four warrants in several communities in B.C. (Black Press file photo)

Try as he might, a suspect could not outrun police officers after an early morning break-in along Baron Road on Dec. 9.

Kelowna RCMP responded to an alarm at a business on Baron Rd. near Durnin Rd. around 5a.m., and spotted a suspect who then took off on foot.

Officers tracked him down shortly after and arrested him. Video surveillance from the business showed the suspect entering the store, taking items, and then leaving.

Police determined the suspect has four warrants in several communities in B.C.

“This particular individual is well-known to police and thanks to the great work by our officers he is in custody,” said Mike Della-Paolera, RCMP media relations officer.

