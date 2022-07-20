A passenger arrives from New Delhi at Pearson Airport in Toronto on April 21, 2021. Infectious disease experts are at odds over the value of testing random travellers into the country for COVID-19 as the federal government relaunched its airport test program Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

A passenger arrives from New Delhi at Pearson Airport in Toronto on April 21, 2021. Infectious disease experts are at odds over the value of testing random travellers into the country for COVID-19 as the federal government relaunched its airport test program Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Questions raised about value of random COVID-19 tests for travellers

Randomly selected air travellers at those airports must now report to off-site locations for tests

Infectious disease experts are at odds over how valuable it is to randomly test travellers arriving in Canada for COVID-19, as the federal government relaunched its mandatory testing program.

The government put a pause on random testing at airports in June as long customs delays caused chaos at Canada’s airports, but relaunched the program on Tuesday at four major airports: Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver and Montreal.

Randomly selected air travellers at those airports must now report to off-site locations to be tested for COVID-19 or pick up a self-swab kit.

Dr. Theresa Tam, the chief public health officer, has called the tests an “early warning system” for new variants of COVID-19 as they enter Canada.

The government has issued several contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars to companies across the country to administer the program.

Infectious disease physician Dr. Zain Chagla says there are more efficient ways to watch for variants that don’t inconvenience travellers and don’t contribute to airport delays, such as testing the wastewater at the airport.

—Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Random COVID-19 testing resumes at four major airports; tests to be done offsite

Air TravelCoronavirus

Previous story
B.C.’s Ombudsperson calls for oversight of municipal jails after detainee left screaming in pain
Next story
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rips Hockey Canada leadership over sex assault fund

Just Posted

Paul's Tomb is located on Knox Mountain in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)
Marine rescue after CPR from Okanagan Lake beach

Water main replacement starting July 25 will close a section of Clement Avenue between Ellis and Richter streets until the end of August.
Closures for Kelowna’s Clement Avenue begin July 25

(File)
Interest rate will impact new homebuyers most in Okanagan

Photo: Regional District of Central Okanagan
Lake Country utility invoices to now include garbage, recycling, sewer fees