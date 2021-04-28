Pharmacist Barbara Violo arranges empty vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine that she has provided to customers at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Monday, April 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Pharmacist Barbara Violo arranges empty vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine that she has provided to customers at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Monday, April 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Quebec woman dies from blood clot after getting AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Health officials say benefits of the vaccine faroutweigh risks

Quebec says a person has died of a blood clot that occurred after they received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Francine Boyer, 54, received a dose of the vaccine on April 9, her husband Alain Serres confirmed Tuesday.

Public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda says the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the risks but the province always knew that rare complications were possible.

Quebec is offering the vaccine to Quebecers between the ages of 45 and 79 and Arruda says there are no plans to change that strategy.

Health Minister Christian Dube says the province is currently investigating four cases of serious complications out of some 400,000 people who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Morning Start: The first person charged with speeding was going 13 km/h
Next story
Why has B.C. used less than 1% of its rapid COVID test supply? Green Party leader asks

Just Posted

The demolition of the Polson Spray Park could cost the City of Vernon upwards of $45,000. (Lisa VanderVelde - Morning Star file)
Pop-up spray parks coming this summer in Vernon

Play boxes will also be reinstated with closure of Polson’s spray park

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The first person charged with speeding was going 13 km/h

Your morning start for Wednesday, April 28, 2021

A police officer holds a breath test machine in his hand ready at a traffic stop with his patrol car in the background. (File)
Trio of drunk drivers pulled from Armstrong roads

Public tips and police work leads to three drunk-driving investigations Monday night

Beerstra and Bert Hoogland, pictured, have etched some lasting memories on the band saw at Regency Parkwood’s woodworking shop. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
Friendship, love carved in wood at Vernon retirement resort

Hank Beerstra and Bert Hoogland have etched some lasting memories on the band saw at Regency Parkwood

Crews worked through the night Tuesday, April 27, on a sinkhole that appeared in Vernon on Hospital Hill at 32nd Street and 21st Avenue, the intersection to Vernon Jubilee Hospital. The highway through Vernon was closed in both directions. (Kerry Hutter photo)
Repairs to damaged Vernon highway expected to run until week’s end

Traffic will be single-lane in both directions as crews repair damage from broken water main

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. located at 250 Beaver Lake Road in Kelowna (Photo contributed).
Kelowna mask manufacturer to produce MRI-compatible, anti-fogging masks

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. said they want to be innovative

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The SASCU Recreation Centre is serving as a COVID-19 mass immunization clinic. (File photo)
Volunteer staff at Salmon Arm vaccination clinic replaced by paid out-of-town workers

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo questions how and why volunteers relieved of duties

Roseanne Ting-Mak Brown stands outside the BC Cancer Centre in Kelowna after a chemotherapy treatment on Tuesday, April 27. (Aaron Hemens - West K News)
Okanagan breast cancer patient calls for expedited second COVID-19 vaccine dose

Roseanne Ting-Mak Brown says clinically vulnerable cancer patients need second dose

On March 27, 2021, Salmon Arm’s Auldin Maxwell smashed his own Jenga stacking world record with a tower of 1,400 blocks supported by one vertical brick. (Contributed)
Young Salmon Arm Guinness World Record breaker helps raise autism awareness

Auldin Maxwell breaks own Jenga stacking record with 1,401 block tower

Green party Leader Sonia Furstenau arrives to announce her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., on October 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Why has B.C. used less than 1% of its rapid COVID test supply? Green Party leader asks

Health Minister Adrian Dix defends government strategy

A Suncor plant is shown in the oilsands in Fort McMurray Alta, on Monday, June 13, 2017. The Federal Court of Appeal has ruled that Alberta has the right to control the amount and destination of oil and other fuels flowing through its pipelines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Federal Appeal Court tosses B.C. injunction over Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law

Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage said in a statement the government is pleased with the court’s decision

A nurse preps bamlanivimab for infusion at Peace Arch Hospital, where COVID-19 patients are receiving the antibody as part of a clinical trial. (Contributed photo)
B.C.-based clinical trial of COVID-19 antibody ‘very promising,’ says expert

Participation criteria expanded for infusion clinic based at Peace Arch Hospital

Most Read